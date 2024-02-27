League officers feel nervous as deadline looms

Applications from new teams to join the Shrewsbury Senior Citizens, Barlows Whitchurch Over-60s and Market Drayton Senior Citizens leagues need to be received by their respective secretaries by Thursday.

But it’s the same cut-off point for potential team withdrawals – and that’s what is putting Shrewsbury officials on edge.

Fixture secretary Chris Kershaw explained: “The deadline for clubs withdrawing or entering teams is 12 noon on Thursday.

“Unfortunately, since losing Wem Albion from the league at the end of last season, a further three teams have now withdrawn – Baschurch C, Bishop’s Castle B and Worthen & Brockton C.

“That will mean for the 2024 season we will have 12 teams in divisions one and two and 11 teams in divisions three and four.

“It is hoped that no more teams withdraw before the deadline and it would be very nice to welcome some new teams to fill in the gaps!”

The Barlows and Drayton deadlines will be followed by a joint AGM and EGM of the two leagues on Tuesday, March 5, at Tilstock BC (2pm), when a new single administrative body is poised for lift-off.