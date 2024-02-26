County stars and Finnigan saluted at AGM

A fantastic fourth county championship triumph since 2008 was followed by Wrockwardine Wood’s latest British club title and then news of Mabel Finnigan’s award in the King’s New Year Honours.

The resignations of secretary Helen Clee and treasurer Martin Gaut during the season meant it was not all plan sailing, but delegates at the annual meeting at Broseley Social Club had plenty to celebrate.

“Not surprisingly reports officials included warm praise for Mabel Finnigan and her award of the British Empire Medal for services to bowls,” said association president Pauline Wilson.

“Her sister Sybil Rhodes, in her role as county chairman, explained that Mabel would be receiving her medal from the Lord Lieutenant of Shropshire and then later attending a Buckingham Palace Garden Party – an exciting year ahead for Mabel, who attended Monday’s AGM.

“Mabel announced that, in commemoration of her medal, she would be donating £300 to both county and the Shrewsbury Ladies League.

“She was thanked for her very generous donation and officials will look at how to do something special with the monies.”

There were warm thanks too for Marg Fray, who has decided to retire from county service after 100 plus appearances for Shropshire.

“The resignation of both secretary and treasurer meant replacing these positions was always going to be difficult,” added Wilson. “Sybil read out a letter from Helen Clee explaining why she had resigned.

“Most officials were re-elected en bloc and, after much discussion, Louise Cotton (competition secretary) agreed to take on the role of secretary, with officials needing to assist her as much as possible,” added Wilson. “Unfortunately, no one stepped forward to take on the role of treasurer but Martin Gaut very kindly agreed to keep things ticking over in the short term.

“A pre-season meeting with all county bowlers will be arranged and players urged to step up to these roles

“Two rule changes were made to the number of county selectors –- down from seven to five – and captains to be named per match.”

Bowlers in Shropshire could soon be going back in time.

Crown green guru Rob Burroughs is considering promoting new competitions that were popular in the last century but then waned as league bowling took precedence.

“I am looking at doing some two-person or four-person team events in Shropshire,” explained Burroughs, who is an officer of various leagues in the Midlands.

“I’m possibly looking at a one-day two-person team event to start with and want to know if there would be enough interest in it in the county?“I know Woodfield run a successful two-player competition and Pennfields used to do to for a four player comp in Staffordshire.”

Around 30 years ago Tilstock and Chester Road ran four-a-side team comps, as did both the Shrewsbury and Mid Shropshire leagues.