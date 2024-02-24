Brighter weekend ahead for Shropshire's bowlers

Old Shrewsbury BC, plagued by recent floods of the River Severn alongside its two greens, are scheduled to hold their AGM tomorrow from 4pm. At the same time the third and final session of round robin group matches will be starting in round 18 of the Bandit Bowls winter series at Wem Sports.

Promoter Jamie Brookes said: “The sessions start at 9am (maximum of 36 entries), 12 noon (maximum of 36) and 4pm (no limit), with 13-up games and entry costing £7 per person – and all are welcome.”

That follows on from today’s one-day competition at Edgmond where bowlers planning ahead will be getting in practice on a top class green which will host the new £2,650 Edgmond Open next month.

The main promoter of open bowls competitions in Shropshire is delighted to have been proved wrong.

Rob Burroughs has filled his two main early season comps – the £5,600 Coors Meole Brace Open and the new £2,650 Edgmond Open, which have their finals days over the weekend of April 6-7.

“The Edgmond and Meole opens are now full so thank you to everyone who has entered,” said Wellington-based Burroughs. “After not filling the Meole last season I wasn’t sure if a comp with 256 spaces was viable now – but you’ve proved that wrong thankfully!”

Burroughs wants all entry fees paid by the end of February – and has reserves on standby if they are not – adding: “I will release the fields for each qualifying session at the start of March, all being well.”

The Meole Open is a long-established Champion of Champions qualifier with a £1,000 first prize while the winner at Edgmond is now guaranteed to receive £500.