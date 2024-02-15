Bowls club want a ‘fairer’ points share

Chelmarsh want the Highley League to adopt the points scoring system used by another league they play in to determine results in its two divisions in the coming season.

They are proposing to the Highley AGM Tuesday, February 27, at Bridgnorth BC (7.30pm) that the league introduces the system employed in the Mid Shropshire League’s Dennis Lewis Thursday Division.

It rewards individual bowlers with points for chalks scored, up to a maximum of five for getting to 21 to win their game – and Chelmarsh’s committee feel it would give bowlers more incentive and reward for their efforts. Their explanation says: “This proposed scoring system aims to reward bowlers for their performance and consistency throughout the game, rather than just for winning or losing.

“This system is fair and transparent, potentially encouraging more bowlers who may feel they have no chance of winning or being beaten to low figures to still have an opportunity to gain points for their team, making a contribution to the final result.”

The figurehead of women’s bowling in Shropshire is eager to get her message across to the right people.

Shropshire Ladies association president Pauline Wilson wants to update the contact details of all the ladies teams ahead of key meetings.

The annual meetings of both the Shropshire association and Shrewsbury Ladies League will be held at Broseley BC on Tuesday, February 20, starting at 7.30pm.

“Papers for the Shrewsbury and Telford Ladies Afternoon League AGMs have now been issued to club contacts,” said Wilson.

“We are, however, only as good as our latest contact list so if anything has changed and teams have not received them they should please contact me and I can re-issue them.

“I have asked everyone who has received the papers as the known club contact to forward them to the correct person if there have been any changes.”

Shropshire bowling clubs looking for an extra slice of knockout action in the forthcoming season have been urged to consider entering the Harris Cup.

The historic team knockout run by the Molson Coors Mid Shropshire League is now played on a five home-five away basis and is open to all clubs affiliated to the county association.

“Hadnall won the cup in 2022 and entries from Castlefields and Burway have been received in recent seasons,” said a league spokesman.

Any teams from outside the league can enter by contacting organiser Rob Burroughs on 07901 229623 by May 17 – and non-Premier League sides that lose in either the prelim or first round will be eligible to enter a new Harris Shield consolation KO.

The finals of both knockouts are on the evening of Saturday, September 14, the semi-finals being set for August 28 and the quarter-finals two Wednesday nights before that date.

Shropshire’s elite bowls league has been forced into a rapid change of venue for one of its early season competitions.

The Taylor Support Premier League’s 2024 Mike Hinton Pairs will now take place at Newport on Saturday, April 13, from 10am.

“It’s at Newport after Old Shrewsbury was made unavailable by the SCGBA,” explained Premier chief Rob Burroughs.

Old Shrewsbury will be hosting the country junior trials on the same day.

“If we have a similar entry to last year then both greens at Newport will be used, otherwise it will the green nearest the club,” added Burroughs. Entries (£12 a pair) can be taken on the day, but can also be sent to me on 07901-229623.”

No sooner were two open bowls competitions at a Shropshire club advertised than they were full.

So bowlers who weren’t quick off the mark have missed out on the Open Singles 32 and the Stute Cup doubles at The Rhyn BC in Weston Rhyn, near Oswestry.

Both are sponsored by PJ Scaffolding Ltd and boast £600 first prizes, with the singles on Saturday, August 31, and the one-day doubles for 32 pairs on Saturday, September 21.

Paul Salisbury is the promoter of both comps and is taking names for reserve lists, which will be used if all entry fees are not paid in advance.