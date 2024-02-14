Last chance to get involved in new association

Tomorrow is the deadline for nominations for the new committee that will become the North Shropshire Veterans Crown Green Bowling Association.

Being formed to run the Barlows Whitchurch Over-60s and Market Drayton Senior Citizens leagues, the single administration will be launched at a joint AGM and EGM on Tuesday, March 5, at Tilstock BC (2pm).

It is hoped to attract nominations from both leagues in a move that follows the uniting of the Whitchuch and Drayton evening leagues under the North Shropshire Crown Green Bowling Association.

The joint admin approach is seen as the best way to solve the problem of very few people being prepared these days to stand for office to run leagues.