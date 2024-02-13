Worthington hand out biggest thrashing of the year

Archibald Worthington surged a staggering 23 points clear at the top of the District Invitation Winter League at the Whitchurch club after mauling lowly District.

John Paddington and Mike Gilpin both won 21-2 for the champions in waiting as District managed a total of just 42 chalks from the four singles–two doubles clash.

AWC next take on Elephant & Castle on Friday and will be a bit wary after E&C thrashed Bridgewater 9-1 (124-89 on aggregate) last week, when Woore drubbed bottom of the table Calverhall 10-0 (126-56) with Rich Lawson a 21-6 winner.

Newcomers Chirk are up to second after beating Malpas Sports 8-2 (117-108) with Jordan Riley their 21-9 best while Crewe edged Adderley 6-4 (107-104).

Tonight sees Woore take on Bridgewater, followed by District versus Adderley tomorrow and Malpas against Crewe on Thursday, with Monday’s fixture sees Woore meet Crewe.

The man who reigns over Shropshire bowls has proved why he’s the even-money favourite to be this year’s Potteries Panel champion.

Callum Wraight blitzed fellow Premier League bowler Sam Millward 32-11 on opening night of the 25-end singles competition on the artificial green at Biddulph.

On a night when the weather was too bad to do a live stream, the Castlefields king stormed from 9-5 up to 18-5 in the blink of an eye against the Wrockwardine Wood man who played county bowls for the Potteries last year.

It leaves Millward eager to revive his hopes of making the top four in the 10-strong Group B to make the finals night when he faces a double header on Thursday.

First he has a match against Neil Wright and, after a short break, a showdown with John Black – who both also lost their opening round fixtures.