Marie preparing clubs for the new bowls campaign

The Malpas-based county treasurer and registrar is determined to help prepare all affiliated clubs for the fast approaching 2024 season.

And, just like last year, she has organised a ‘Secretaries Seminar’ to be held online on Saturday, March 23, to do just that.

“Marie is holding a Zoom seminar at 2pm to help all new secretaries at clubs or any secretary who wants to update their knowledge of county requirements,” explained Shropshire secretary Dawn Gray. “All are welcome to attend this popular seminar and, in order to book a place, please register your interest via me (email sec.scgba@outlook.com).”

In her role as registrar, Scott dealt with 293 news player registrations in 2023 – up from 265 in 2022.

“There were 188 new male adult registrations received (69%), the average age being 56. In comparison in 2022 it was 61 years old so we are continuing to go in the right direction,” her report to the county AGM says.

It’s a big night tomorrow for two Shropshire Premier League bowls clubs.

St Georges have their AGM at the Sports & Social Club in Telford while Ludlow-based Burway have a signing-on night in the clubhouse, both starting at 7.30pm.

Baschurch follow suit with their annual meeting, in their clubhouse in the village near Shrewsbury, on Wednesday (7.30pm), new members welcome.

Then Castlefields and former Premier club Bowring have their annual gatherings on the evening of Friday, February 9.