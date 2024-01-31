Roaders invited back for pair of Premier events

The Whitchurch club, who resigned from the Taylor Support Shropshire Premier League and will be replaced by Horsehay this year, have been invited to take part in two final events.

A trio representing the Roaders and fellow past champions Newport are being lined up to take part in the league’s 30th anniversary celebration on the two new greens at Allscott Heath on March 30.

And Chester Road have been invited to compete in the Pool A and B knockouts on April 21 at Bylet in Bridgnorth that start at 10am and will be followed by the league’s presentations to the 2023 honours winners.

“Pool A will consist of Sir John Bayley, Castlefields, Wrockwardine Wood, St Georges, Ifton, Hanwood and Hanmer on Bylet’s premier green in front of the club,” said a league spokesman. “And Pool B will consist of Meole Brace, Burway, Highley, Bylet, Adderley and Wem USC, and potentially Chester Road who have been invited to take part.

“Start times will be staggered, with four clubs in each competition coming at 10am and the rest at 12pm. The draw will take place at the league meeting on Tuesday, March 19.”