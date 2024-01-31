Big competitions set to be filled up completely

Just six of the 128 places are left in the £2,650 Edgmond Open, a new comp being run by Rob Burroughs that will reach a climax with finals day on Saturday, April 6.

And there only 30 vacancies remaining out of 256 in the £5,600 Coors Meole Brace Open, the Champion of Champion qualifier also being promoted by Burroughs.

“If bowlers are looking to enter the Meole they should please do it now as I reckon it will fill by March,” said Burroughs.

Bowls diary

£5,600 Coors Meole Brace Open – with £1,000 to winner and place in Champion of Champions. Limited spaces left in qualifiers on Saturday-Sunday, March 16-17 and 23-24 (at 10am and 2pm after 20-minute practice session, nominate which green to play on), finals day April 7, 11.30am start. Three games to qualify, no home bowlers, with prizes for best senior citizen, woman and junior. Entry £20, limited to first 256.

£2,650 Edgmond Open – £500 for winner on finals day of Saturday, April 6 (10.30am start). Only qualifiers with spaces left are on Saturday, March 9 (10am and 2pm) and Sunday, March 17, at 6.45pm. Half an hour practice available, entry fee £20,

Contact Rob Burroughs for both on 07901 229623.