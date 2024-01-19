Allscott Heath’s green is open to all in one-dayer

Allscott Heath will welcome bowlers from far and wide to the new sporting complex near Telford for the latest Bandit Bowls promotion.

And organiser Jamie Brookes is hoping the chance to play at a new and unique venue will give his one-day competitions – with 13-up round robin matches leading to knockout ties – a welcome shot in the arm as entry numbers have fallen in recent weeks.

“I struggle for venues on a Saturday and Allscott had shown a pre-winter interest,” explained Brookes.

“As always, the higher the entries, the better!

“So far, if all who’ve contacted me show up, the number will be higher than recently – fingers crossed!”

Tomorrow’s comp is open to all with registration before a 9am start.

It’s £12 to enter and £7 of that goes into the prize fund paid out on the day, bookings to Brookes on 07522 624773.

Shropshire’s top bowlers are being lined up to play in match in memory of a legend of the sport in the county.

Rob Ellison was a County Merit winner who went on to become a life member of the British Referees Society, playing throughout his career for Tilstock in the village near Whitchurch where he lived. And that’s where the special match – between All Stars teams representing Shropshire and North Shropshire – will be played on Thursday, March 28, starting at 7pm.

The 12-a-side showdown is being organised by two-time Shropshire Merit winner Derek Wright and early plans for it, being played in aid of charity, were outlined by Tilstock chief Simon Fullard at the latest county executive meeting.

Whitchurch club Archibald Worthington have launched a recruitment drive for one of their teams in the Market Drayton Bowling League.

AWC’s B side finished seventh out of the 12 teams in division four last year and club officials are eager to keep the second string going.

“Anyone interested in playing on a Monday night in the Market Drayton League for AWC is asked to please contact Ray Holwell on 07498 313821,” said a club spokesperson.