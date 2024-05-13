Bathing water status given for three Shropshire river sites

Watch more of our videos on Shots! and live on Freeview channel 276

The River Teme in Ludlow along with the River Severn in Ironbridge and in Frankwell, Shrewsbury, are among 27 spots that the Government have recognised as bathing water sites.

The announcement is the largest number of sites to be designated in one year and brings the total to 451 across England.

The Environment Agency will immediately start monitoring the water quality throughout the bathing season, which runs from May 15 to September 30.

Water is tested for two types of bacteria, E. coli and intestinal enterococci, and categorised as ‘excellent’, ‘good’, ‘sufficient’ or ‘poor’ based on bacteria levels.

The record announcement comes amid growing public anger over the state of England's rivers and coastal waters, which suffer pollution from sewage outlets and other sources such as agricultural run-off.

In March, following the sixth-wettest year on record, data revealed that some storm overflows had dumped raw sewage into the Severn more than 100 times last year.

The Environment Department (Defra) has also said that the Government will launch a consultation later this year on proposals to reform bathing water regulations in England.

Announcing what was described as the largest-ever rollout of new bathing sites, water minister Robbie Moore said: "The value our bathing waters bring to local communities is incredibly valuable - providing social, physical and positive health and wellbeing benefits to people around the country - and I am pleased to have approved a further 27 new bathing water sites for this year.

"I am fully committed to seeing the quality of our coastal waters, rivers and lakes rise further for the benefit of the environment and everyone who uses them."

The designation of Frankwell has been welcomed by Shrewsbury MP Daniel Kawczynski who said he has lobbied hard to secure the status from Shrewsbury following representations from residents.

He added that he is looking forward to working with DEFRA and water companies to ensure the cleanest possible River Severn for Shrewsbury.