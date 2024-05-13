Police escort man on mobility scooter off major Telford dual carriageway

Telford Police posted an image of the man on the A442 in the town, taken around 7pm on Saturday.

They said they had attended after reports from the public, and in the photo shared by police an officer can be seen running alongside the scooter escorting it onto the slip road.

In the wake of the incident officersissued a warning saying it is illegal to use vehicles on the roads "without the relevant documentation".

A spokesman for Telford Police said: "The police were called to the area of the A442 Telford on May 11, at approximately 7pm, where an elderly male was using a mobility scooter on the duel carriageway.

"He had to be escorted off the highway and taken home. It is an offence to use a mobility scooter on the public highway without the relevant documentation."