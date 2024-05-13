Barratt David Wilson Homes has applied to Shropshire Council for permission to build the houses on part of the former Buildwas Power Station, near Ironbridge.

The power station stopped generating electricity in 2015 and its landmark cooling towers, which dominated the landscape, were demolished in 2019. The site was bought by Howarth, which has sold sections to housing firms for development.

The latest application is for a total of 109 homes, and is described as phase 1A of the redevelopment of the site. A decision on the reserved matters proposal will be taken at a later date.