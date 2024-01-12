Burway unveil early season one-day plans

Burway will run theirs as a one-dayer on Saturday, April 20, with a total prize pot of £1,560 if all 64 places are taken.

The Ludlow-based club join Meole Brace and Edgmond in offering local bowlers the chance to take on the best before the season really hots up, although vacancies in those two comps are now limited.

BOWLS DIARY

£1,560 Burway Open – all Saturday, April 20, for 64 entries @ £20 each, no home bowlers. Qualifying sessions at10.30am and 12.30pm on both greens. Winner to get £500 with full house, entries to Jesse James (07791 244272) or Steve Birmingham (07812 347092). Entry will be confirmed once payment is received.

£5,600 Coors Meole Brace Open – with £1,000 to winner and place in Champion of Champions. Qualifiers on Saturday-Sunday, March 16-17 and 23-24 (at 10am and 2pm after 20 minute practice session, nominate which green to play on), finals day Sunday 7th April, 11.30am start. Three games to qualify, no home bowlers, with prizes for best senior citizen, woman and junior. Entry £20, limited to first 256, book with Rob Burroughs via 07901 229623 – non payers by January 31 may be replaced by a reserve.

£2,650 Edgmond Open – £500 for winner on finals day of Saturday, April 6 (10.30am start). Only qualifiers with spaces left are on Saturday, March 9 (10am and 2pm) and Sunday, March 10, at 10am. Half an hour practice available, entry fee £20, contact Rob Burroughs to enter by text to 07901 229623.

One tried and trusted venue and one relatively new one is the schedule for the Bandit Bowls promotions this weekend.

Regular hosts Tilstock provide the setting for tomorrow’s one-day competition with a 9am start to 13-up round robin matches that lead to knockout ties, entries costing £12 and £7 of that going into the prize paid out on the day.

Then round 12 of the winter series is at Wem Sports on Sunday, the club having acted as hosts only once before during the current campaign run by Jamie Brookes and his team.

The average attendance at the round robin-only series has been an incredible 100 this winter and Sunday’s sessions will start at the usual times of 9am, 12.30pm and 4pm, with the entry fee being £7.