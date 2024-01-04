Shropshire's Callum Wraight back on track with quick-fire double

The Castlefields star won the Bandit Bowls’ one-day competitions at Tilstock and then also the New Year’s Day one at Criftins to pocket the main slices from a total prize fund of more than £360.

And that helped ease Wraight’s irritation at losing in two successive one-day finals against Chris Stretch either side of Christmas.

“After losing in two in a row, Callum was back in the winning seat twice in three days in consecutive one-dayers,” said promoter Jamie Brookes.

“We had 32 entries at Tilstock on December 30 and Callum beat Andy Armstrong (Hanmer) 21-18 in the final.

“Then on New Year’s Day we had 20 entrants at Criftins and Callum ended up beating myself 21-2.

“This weekend the Saturday one-dayer is at Bradley in Wrexham (on an artificial green) before the winter series resumes with round 11 at Adderley on Sunday.”

Wraight has now played in 10 of the 13 Bandit Bowls one-dayers this winter, winning 65 out of 73 individual matches.

Semi-final results – at Tilstock: Wraight 21 Chris Stretch 15; Armstrong 21 Ben Parkes 7. At Criftins: Wraight 21 Armstrong 19; Brookes 21 Jock Timlett 15.