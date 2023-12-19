Adderley in pursuit of Archibald Worthington at top

Archibald Worthington have pulled eight points clear at the top of the District Invitation Winter League from Adderley – and there’s a huge 14-point gap to the rest of the runners. A 7-3 (124-77 on aggregate) victory over last winter’s champions Woore on the back green at the Whitchurch club made AWC’s grip on the title even stronger, two 21-20 defeats denying them a whitewash.

Two 21-10 wins by Conner Whitehall and Tom Killen helped Adderley beat third-placed Malpas Sports 6-4 (117-92) and the week’s fixtures ended with a 5-5 cracker as Bridgewater edged District 108-104 with Jake Bailey’s 21-8 card vital.

Chirk are really finding their feet and enjoyed a 9-1 (121-87) success over Elephant & Castle, but fellow newcomers Calverhall are 17 points adrift at the bottom of the pile after losing 6-0 (126-50) against Crewe.

Calverhall face Malpas tonight, Crewe take on E&C tomorrow and Chirk meet District on Thursday before AWC wrap up the pre-Christmas programme with a four singles-two doubles match against Bridgewater.

The league action is due resume on Thursday, December 28, with Woore versus Chirk before Bridgewater tackle E&C 24 hours later.