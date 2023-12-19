Adderley in pursuit of Archibald Worthington at top
A two-horse race with a clear favourite is how it looks in Shropshire’s top winter bowls league as the 10 teams involved approach the hurdle that is the Christmas break.
Archibald Worthington have pulled eight points clear at the top of the District Invitation Winter League from Adderley – and there’s a huge 14-point gap to the rest of the runners. A 7-3 (124-77 on aggregate) victory over last winter’s champions Woore on the back green at the Whitchurch club made AWC’s grip on the title even stronger, two 21-20 defeats denying them a whitewash.
Two 21-10 wins by Conner Whitehall and Tom Killen helped Adderley beat third-placed Malpas Sports 6-4 (117-92) and the week’s fixtures ended with a 5-5 cracker as Bridgewater edged District 108-104 with Jake Bailey’s 21-8 card vital.
Chirk are really finding their feet and enjoyed a 9-1 (121-87) success over Elephant & Castle, but fellow newcomers Calverhall are 17 points adrift at the bottom of the pile after losing 6-0 (126-50) against Crewe.
Calverhall face Malpas tonight, Crewe take on E&C tomorrow and Chirk meet District on Thursday before AWC wrap up the pre-Christmas programme with a four singles-two doubles match against Bridgewater.
The league action is due resume on Thursday, December 28, with Woore versus Chirk before Bridgewater tackle E&C 24 hours later.