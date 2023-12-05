Worthington are too hot for rivals on cold weekend
The cold snap didn’t stop play in Shropshire’s main winter bowls league – and it didn’t halt the hot streak of leaders Archibald Worthington.
They remain eight points clear at the summit of the District Invitation Winter League at the Whitchurch club after another convincing 8-2 victory. Their victims in the last fixture of the week on the back green were Elephant & Castle, who kept the aggregate scores close at 105-92 thanks to a 21-3 card from county man Stuart Rutter.
Second-placed Adderley also won 8-2 (125-92) against District with Tom Killen a 21-10 best, but Malpas Sports, in third spot, dropped further off the pace as they went down 6-4 (114-109) against Crewe Misfits.
Newcomers Calverhall are 10 points adrift at the bottom after losing 10-0 (126-45) against Chirk while last winter’s champions Woore were humbled 8-2 (124-71) by Bridgewater with Will Stokes winning 21-4.
Woore will aim to recover tonight against Crewe before Calverhall tackle fellow strugglers District tomorrow, Bridgewater face Chirk on Thursday and AWC have a crunch clash on Friday, the Monday game being Chirk versus E & C.
Over in Wrexham, Ifton Miners take on Celts on Thursday in the Bradley Winter League having climbed to third on the back of two big wins last week.