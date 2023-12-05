Worthington are too hot for rivals on cold weekend

They remain eight points clear at the summit of the District Invitation Winter League at the Whitchurch club after another convincing 8-2 victory. Their victims in the last fixture of the week on the back green were Elephant & Castle, who kept the aggregate scores close at 105-92 thanks to a 21-3 card from county man Stuart Rutter.

Second-placed Adderley also won 8-2 (125-92) against District with Tom Killen a 21-10 best, but Malpas Sports, in third spot, dropped further off the pace as they went down 6-4 (114-109) against Crewe Misfits.

Newcomers Calverhall are 10 points adrift at the bottom after losing 10-0 (126-45) against Chirk while last winter’s champions Woore were humbled 8-2 (124-71) by Bridgewater with Will Stokes winning 21-4.

Woore will aim to recover tonight against Crewe before Calverhall tackle fellow strugglers District tomorrow, Bridgewater face Chirk on Thursday and AWC have a crunch clash on Friday, the Monday game being Chirk versus E & C.

Over in Wrexham, Ifton Miners take on Celts on Thursday in the Bradley Winter League having climbed to third on the back of two big wins last week.