Presentation evening is just champion for bowlers

Officials of the new body running the Whitchurch and Market Drayton evening leagues turned to the new venue of Whitchurch Rugby Club for a hog roast before the prize giving.

And it proved to be a special night for attending County President Mick Jones as the Hodnet club he bowls for won divisions in both leagues!

One of the organising team, Richard Proudlove, said: “Many thanks to all that went to the first NSCGBA presentation – a really good night and great success with over 150 people!”

And fellow organiser Jamie Brookes added: “The inaugural presentation was held at the Rugby Club as the original booked venue, Whitchurch Civic Centre, has had to cancel all events (due to dangerous concrete being found).

“With 150-plus booking tickets, the only major concern was how cramped the room would be,

“But with some sensible organisation and considerate attendees, we ended up having an enjoyable night.

“All the trophy winners in the Market Drayton and Whitchurch leagues received their trophies, prize money and NSCGBA embroidered hand towels.

“The presentations were made by the association’s two main sponsors - Ellison Wealth Management (Will Ellison) and VI Distribution (Iain Wilson) – and presidents Wendy Icke (MD) and Isobel Jones (W).

“Also there for the night and willing to present some wards was Shropshire president Mick Jones.

“We as a committee feel the night was successful but we are more than happy for feedback – and forms were left on tables to be filled in.”

But Audlem’s Michael Katterloher summed up the mood of most attendees, reflecting: “Good venue, good food and great organisation - well done to all.”

Divisional champions: Whitchurch one: Woore A; two: Hodnet A; three: Wem USC B; four: Whixall A; five: Adderley C; six: Ash C. Market Drayton one: Malpas Sports A; two: Hodnet A; three: Prees A; four: Childs Ercall B; five: Wrenbury C.