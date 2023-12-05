Indoor bowlers finding life on the road tough

Having lost narrowly at Erdington in Birmingham last time out, Saturday’s five rink triples match at Tamworth proved a much tougher proposition for the Salopians.

“The Tamworth green is super-fast and, from the outset, the Shrewsbury players were unable to master the speed of it and had difficulty in controlling bowling lines and length,” said club captain Cynthia Hedley.

“In contrast, the Tamworth side were very much at home on it and quickly took advantage of the visitors’ plight, seeing a good opportunity for revenge for their recent heavy loss at Shrewsbury.

“They made big gains on three rinks while Shrewsbury were able to win on only one rink, leaving an overall score of 112- 64 shots.

“The winning triple for Shrewsbury was Pat Jones and Cliff Redshaw with skip Ian Harper.”

Shrewsbury will look to recover from the 48 shot defeat when they entertain Erdington at their Sports Village centre in the New Year.