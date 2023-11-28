Archibald Worthington pulling away at the summit

They opened the gap in the District Invitation Winter League by whitewashing the Whitchurch host club’s team 10-0 (126-66) on aggregate, with recent county recruit Mike Gilpin a 21-8 singles winner.

Second placed Adderley didn’t have it all their own way in beating Crewe 6-4 (111-90) and Malpas Sports struggled to beat Chirk 6-4 (107-101), despite a 21-6 doubles win by Jack Hewitt & Dave Ellison.

But defending champions Woore finally found some form to brush aside Calverhall 8-2 (121-54) on the back of a 21-1 victory for this year’s County Merit winner Rich Lawson.

Tonight sees the battle of the newcomers as bottom side Calverhall take on Chirk and, weather permitting, AWC are due to tackle Elephant & Castle on Friday on the back green.

The other scheduled fixture are – tomorrow: Crewe v Malpas Sports; Thursday: Adderley v District; Monday: Adderley v E&C.

The forecast cold snap is not a worry for Ifton on the artificial green in Wrexham that hosts the Bradley Winter League.

Having defeated Pentre Broughton 5-1 ( 119-73) last week, the Miners play their game in hand against on Coed Talon tomorrow looking to climb from fourth spot.

The full house signs are close to going up on an open bowls competition that will bring the curtain down on a another fine year for a Shropshire village club.

Just two spaces are left to fill in the £650 Edgmond Winter Shield on Thursday, December 28, both in the 10am qualifying session.

Now being played as a one-day comp, they can be booked by contacting Sarah Glenholmes on 07792 428685 at a cost of £20.

Edgmond boast one of the best greens in the county and so it is no surprise that all 32 places are about to be snapped up, a £250 first prize being another key factor.