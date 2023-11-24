Bowls winter series proves a big hit

And round seven being played at the popular venue for Tilstock on Sunday has promoter Jamie Brookes confident that interest will remain high.

In anticipation of that, Brookes had a plea to bowlers heading to the green near Whitchurch, saying: “Please park up at the village hall to ease congestion on the through route.”

Starting times for the handicapped round robin only sessions have now settled at 9am (36 entries maximum), 12.30pm (36) and 4pm (no limit), with entry costing £7, £1 of which goes to the host club.

First on the agenda for Brookes and his team though is a sixth winter one-day competition tomorrow (SAT) at Joules in Market Drayton.

Entries costing £12 are needed by 9am and the 13-up round robin group games lead to knockout ties, with £7 from each entry going into the prize fund paid out on the day.

n Two into one will go tonight (FRI) for the North Shropshire Crown Green Bowling Association.

The honours winners in both the Whitchurch and Market Drayton evening leagues will receive their rewards at the first presentation evening put on by the single administrative body now running both leagues.

It’s at Whitchurch Rugby Club from 7.30pm and Richard Proudlove of the organising team said: “There are 150 people attending and the trophies are being presented by both league presidents (Isobel Jones for Whitchurch and Wendy Icke for Drayton) and league sponsors.”

Woore will be crowned as Whitchurch champions while Malpas Sports topped the Market Drayton League’s top flight.