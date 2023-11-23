Bridgnorth are setting the example as they seek funding

They have signed up for ‘easyfundraisng’ and benefited to the tune of £157 this year, with £30 of that in the past month.

The sport’s governing body, the British Crown Green Bowling Association, has partnered with easyfundraising, which turns everyday online shopping into free donations for clubs.

“You first need to register your club for free (at easyfundraising.org.uk/crown-green-bowls) and then encourage your members and their families to sign up to support your club,” said a spokesperson.

“When you are ready to shop online, first go to the easyfundraising website or app, and then you can shop as normal at over 6,000 retailers. The retailer will then send a percentage donation to your club at no extra cost on a regular basis.”

County Development Officer Pauline Wilson added: “It costs the club and the individual nothing – it really is a no brainer and couldn’t be easier!”