Welsh raider crosses the border for Bandit victory

Andy Armstrong, who bowls for Hanmer in the Premier League, won the fifth winter one-day competition promoted by Bandit Bowls at Wem USC on Saturday.

Armstrong, the 2016 British Junior Merit winner who is now in the Welsh senior team, beat David Cunningham (Ellesmere) 21-18 in the final after just 13 players took part in damp, drizzly conditions.

“Unfortunately it was a very small field but one reason was that we had five or six regulars away on a birthday celebration day out,” said organiser Jamie Brookes. “I have thought about the weekly numbers, but those that turn up are happy to continue weekly comps.

“So as long as I can find clubs willing to host then I’ll persevere.”

Both semi-finals produced clear-cut wins, Armstrong defeating Ade Jennings 21-10 and Cunningham beating Dave James to 11.

Just three round robin group were needed to produce the quarter-final line-up, the scores being: Jennings 21 Liz Ruscoe 16; Armstrong 21 Angela Howard 12; James 21 Gary Whitehall 15; Cunningham 21 Martin Gaut 1.

A Shrewsbury bowling club has one key goal for the winter closed season – to find a new groundsman..

Crescent are searching for a successor to Tony Cunningham, but with little response to date.

So they now are publicising the vacancy via the local press and with an appeal on the Tanners Shropshire League website.

Club spokesman Dave Morris said: “Tony Cunningham has retired from being our groundsman so we are on the lookout for a new one – without much success

“If you are interested, or know someone who might be, please contact Dave Morris on 07980 870007 or by email (dave.morris17@ btinternet.com).”

A low key meeting brought the curtain down on the Ludlow Bowling League’s 2023 campaign.

A joint post season meeting and presentation was held at Burway BC – but it did not go to plan.

Steve Burmingham, secretary of the Ludlow Motors-sponsored league, explained: “The trophies didn’t get engraved in time but none of the winners were there anyway so we’ll try the presentation at the AGM in March.

“Hopefully that meeting might have a bit more information to share from it!”

The league is eager to start growing again next year after just seven teams completed the last season – compared to the 10 who played in 2019 before Covid intervened.