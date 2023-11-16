County couple to help juniors play even more bowls

Saturday’s AGM of the Parks approved initiatives to try and boost interest in the under-18 game in Britain. And the key people behind the proposals were Shropshire association chairman Phil Scott and his wife Marie (county treasurer and registrar), who are officials of both the North Shropshire and British Parks bodies.

“The AGM at Winnington Park in Northwich saw all the Parks counties come together to discuss proposals that were put forward by management and counties themselves,” said Scott. “The biggest change that was voted on was to allow British Crown Green Bowling Association counties to affiliate as an associate member of the Parks to gain access to the junior competitions we run.

“Our junior events are very successful and, with the apparent lack of direction of the BCGBA in the junior game, this will give them the opportunity to play in high level competitions, something that has been lacking in the last few years.

“British Parks has a junior 10-a-side championship, a junior five-a-side championship and Junior Merit each year – and the Under-25 Merit is also included as we currently have limited competitions for that age bracket. To access our events there will be a £50 affiliation fee and the usual entry fees apply to each competition. More information will be sent to all BCGBA counties in due course.”

Calum Mailer of South Yorkshire was elected British Parks president and chairman with Phil Scott continuing as general secretary and chief executive and Marie as ladies secretary and registrar.