Premier League to celebrate its 30th anniversary

The landmark occasion for the Taylor Support Shropshire Premier League will be marked by a three-player team competition on the new greens at Allscott Heath, one of them being artificial.

“All being well the two greens at Allscott will be ready for the new season and this celebration on Saturday, March 30, will form part of an event to help mark their opening,” said Premier chief Rob Burroughs.

“It will be a three-player team competition with all 13 or 14 clubs in the league (depending if Chester Road are replaced) as well as two or three invited clubs.

“Taking the form of one singles and one doubles, the team earning the highest aggregate score will go through to the next round, with details and format to be finalised at the AGM on Tuesday, January 16.”

Honours winners in the new North Shropshire Crown Green Bowling Association will literally hog the headlines at its first ever presentation.

To be held at Whitchurch Rugby Club on Friday, November 24, from 7.30 to 11.30pm, it will feature a hog roast with tickets costing £17.

Trophy winners in both the Whitchuch and Market Drayton leagues will be presented with their rewards and a spokesperson stressed that clubs and bowlers “must attend to collect their prize money”.

One big incentive to attend offered by the single administrative body that is now running both leagues is three big cash prizes in the raffle of £100, £75 and £50.