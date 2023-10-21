District Winter League starts

The reigning champions of the District Invitation Winter League, Woore, get the bowls rolling on the back green with a four singles-two doubles fixture against Malpas Sports.

But there’s a fresh look to the league this winter with new sides from Calverhall, Chirk and Crewe coming in to replace the departed Wem USC, Shropshire Mix and District B.

Chirk and Crewe Misfits play on Tuesday night, Calverhall face Bridgewater on Wednesday, Adderley take on Archibald Worthington on Thursday before the first week of fixtures ends with District against Elephant & Castle.

There’s a new, smaller scale winter league now running at Wem USC and Ifton Miners continue to feature in the Bradley Winter League on the artificial green at the Wrexham club.