Notification Settings

Subscribe to one or all notification sources from this one place.

Newsletter

Subscribe to our newsletter to get the day's top stories sent directly to you.

Bowls clubs can claim cash boost

BowlsPublished: Comments

Bowls clubs in Shropshire who want a winter cash boost are being urged to consider becoming part of the new Bandit Bowls promotion.

Bowls
Bowls

But they have to be happy for the team of promoter Jamie Brookes to use their green in the closed season for the winter series on Sundays or one-dayers on Saturdays.

“The host club for round one last weekend (Tilstock) made net profit of £500 plus, selling food and drink and receiving £1 per player from the 100 that took part,” said Brookes.

“So any club that is interested in hosting should please contact me on 07522 624773.”

Round two of the 10th winter series is at Adderley tomorrow with three sessions of round robin group games.

Brookes has already set the finals dates for next year with the top 40 points scorers in the series contesting the big money on Sunday, March 24, the supplementary competition for those outside the top 40 the previous Sunday and the Saturday one-dayers finals on March 23.

Bowls
Sport

Most Read

Most Read

Top Stories

More from the Shropshire Star

Voices

Crime

Business

Education

UK & International News

UK News

Viral news

World News