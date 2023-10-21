Bowls clubs can claim cash boost

Bowls

But they have to be happy for the team of promoter Jamie Brookes to use their green in the closed season for the winter series on Sundays or one-dayers on Saturdays.

“The host club for round one last weekend (Tilstock) made net profit of £500 plus, selling food and drink and receiving £1 per player from the 100 that took part,” said Brookes.

“So any club that is interested in hosting should please contact me on 07522 624773.”

Round two of the 10th winter series is at Adderley tomorrow with three sessions of round robin group games.