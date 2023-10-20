Founding team pull out of Shropshire's elite bowls league

Whitchurch-based Chester Road, champions of the Shropshire Premier League for three seasons in a row from 2003, confirmed their resignation at an executive meeting on Tuesday night.

And the remaining 13 clubs in the Taylor Support-backed league have now decided to see if there is any interest in filling the vacant place, with a final decision to be made at the AGM in January

A number of potential clubs are expected to express an interest – one of them being Woore, who won the Whitchurch League last season with eight bowlers who played for the Roaders in the Premier.

A Premier statement said: “The clubs decided at the October meeting that we would ask clubs who wish to take part in our league in the 2024 season to apply by November 30 – and this can include a supporting statement of why they want to be in the league and what they can offer to the league.

“This will then be voted on at the AGM on Tuesday, January 16, as to which club, if any, will take part in the 2024 season in place of Chester Road.