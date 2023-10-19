Saints march on with league and shield success

Les Davies (Worfield B) with both the Division Four and aggregate winners prizes, from Ken Tonkiss

St Georges A, having retained the championship of the Mid Shropshire Senior Citizens League, completed a double by winning the Charity Shield on finals and presentation day at Wrockwardine Wood.

The Dragons defeated Newport A by just seven shots in the final on the No.1 green despite having four winners from the six games, Steve Dodd best with a 21-13 card while Phil Emery won 21-9 for Newport.

Down on the newer No.2, Donnington Wood A took the Consolation Shield, a league spokesman saying: “The division two side used just two of their 12 shot handicap to beat Highley A of division one by 10 with the winners shared three apiece (George Emlyn best on 21-15).

“The officers of the league wish to thank Wrockwardine Wood for their hospitality and referees Louise Cotton and Roger Vernon for officiating.”

All trophies were presented by League President Ken Tonkiss and the prize-giving ceremony was a special time for Les Davies of Worfield B as he collected both the divisional four winners and averages winners prizes.