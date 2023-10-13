Wrockwardine Wood targeting a British crown

Bowls

A £700 first prize is also a huge motivation for the Telford club on finals day for the last four in the British Super Cup at Cleckheaton Sports Club.

The Wrockites face an eight-a-side opening tie against The George from the Black Country starting at 10.30am, the winners to take on either Crossgates of Leeds or Woodman MP from Staffordshire in the final.

Victory over Premier League rivals Castlefields took Wood to the finals of the £2,700 tournament that has Telford duo Rob Burroughs and Martin Gaut as part of its organising team.