Notification Settings

Subscribe to one or all notification sources from this one place.

Newsletter

Subscribe to our newsletter to get the day's top stories sent directly to you.

Wrockwardine Wood targeting a British crown

BowlsPublished: Comments

The chance to win a British bowls title is there for the taking for Wrockwardine Wood tomorrow in Yorkshire.

Bowls
Bowls

A £700 first prize is also a huge motivation for the Telford club on finals day for the last four in the British Super Cup at Cleckheaton Sports Club.

The Wrockites face an eight-a-side opening tie against The George from the Black Country starting at 10.30am, the winners to take on either Crossgates of Leeds or Woodman MP from Staffordshire in the final.

Victory over Premier League rivals Castlefields took Wood to the finals of the £2,700 tournament that has Telford duo Rob Burroughs and Martin Gaut as part of its organising team.

And having won the County Cup in 2021 and the Premier championship just last year, they have battled hardened bowlers who are set to give it a real good go to get their hands on the Arthur Land Trophy.

Bowls
Sport

Most Read

Most Read

Top Stories

More from the Shropshire Star

Voices

Crime

Business

Education

UK & International News

UK News

Viral news

World News