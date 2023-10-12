Allscott Heath to host last games before big move

Bowls

Allscott Heath Bowling Club are marking the end of their long history alongside what was once the Sugar Beet Factory with an open competition that has qualifying sessions on Saturday and a finals day on the Sunday.

Then the old green will disappear under a massive housing development on the former factory site and the club will move ‘over the road’ to a brand new two-green base, one of them having an artificial surface.

“The final of the competition on Sunday will be the last competitive game on the green, an event to do down in history and to be remembered as we look to host the competition annually going forward on our new facilities,” said bowls club chairman Chris Hayward.

Qualifiers at 10am and 2pm on Saturday will cater for 32 entries – home bowlers entered will be handicapped – and the last eight will battle it out for a £500 first prize from 12pm on Sunday.

County president Mick Jones, his deputy Brenda Slingo and Mid Shropshire League officials led by president Mike Potter have been invited as guests to witness the historic occasion.

Overton and Brymbo bowlers are in for a good night at tomorrow’s Oswestry League presentation evening.

Both clubs won two divisional titles in the season just ended and will celebrate at the Bersham Club in Wrexham, tickets costing £12 available from organiser Roger Candlin.

“The doors open at 7pm for a 7.30 start and hot and cold food will be provided, the evening’s entertainment being a vocalist and comedian,” he said.

Overton A won division two and the club’s B side topped division five, while Brymbo A and B were champions of division three and four respectively and Chirk A will be hailed as the new first division kings.

A leading Shropshire league is consulting with its bowlers and clubs to plan for the future.

The Tanners Shropshire League is holding an ‘Open Forum’ tonight at Old Shrewsbury Bowling Club, starting at 7pm.

“This forum is open to any Tanners League bowlers and all suggestions and ideas going forward to next season are welcome and encouraged,” said league secretary Dawn Gray. “This could be about league structures, competition details etc – we welcome constructive feedback on any topics.”

The forum will be followed by a league executive meeting at 8pm that will review a season that ended with just 27 teams in three Friday divisions but 44 in the four Shrewsbury divisions with its eight-a-side fixtures on Tuesday nights.

Saturday will see the rearranged Tanner Cup and Champagne Cup finals played at Old Shrewsbury at 6.30pm, with two Castlefields sides involved.