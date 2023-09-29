Farmer proves unstoppable at Sir John Bayley

Another big money harvest – Peter Farmer with the Dennis Lewis Memorial Trophy and competition sponsor June Lewis

And so it proved as Peter Farmer won the Dennis Lewis Memorial Open at the Sir John Bayley Club with its £500 plus first prize.

The St Georges star, a four-time County Merit winner, defeated Hanwood’s rejuvenated Darren Wellings 21-14 in Sunday’s final on a green that he won the Mid Shropshire Thursday Merit on recently.

“Darren got back to be 13-12 behind but Pete had a break of seven to be on the verge of victory and got out two ends later to be third time lucky at winning the final of this competition,” said a spokesman for the Wellington club.

In the semi-finals Farmer beat previous winner Kiah Roberts 21-17 and Wellings was pushed even by former Bayley player Pete Grimston (St Georges) before winning 21-20.

Promoter Michael Cooper, who filled all but 11 of the 64 places on the day, said: “A massive thank you that everyone that entered – and massive thanks to Craig Baugh and Rob Burroughs for helping me run it.”

Shropshire bowlers will get one last chance to play on a green that will disappear this autumn.

Allscott Heath are promoting an open singles with a £500 first prize in October to mark the end of an era at the village club near Telford.

“Be a part of our end of season celebrations as the final games are played on our green before we move to brand new facilities in 2024,” urged bowls club chairman Chris Hayward.

The old green will be taken over by housing developers while the club looks forward to moving over the road to a new two-green venue for the 2024 season, one of them being an artificial surface.

Qualifiers with 64 spaces are on October 8 and 14 (10am and 2pm sessions), with the finals on Sunday, October 15 with a 12 noon start. Entry is £15, book with Hayward on 07815 683302.

Bowls diary

Sir John Bayley Mixed Doubles – for 16 pairs now on Saturday, October 7, entries £14 with £300 first prize if full. Book with Michael Cooper on 07908 476654.