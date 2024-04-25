Adderley’s Sunday best is rewarded with historic win

The village club triumphed in the Pool B final on another big day for the Taylor Support Shropshire Premier League on Sunday at Bylet.

Having survived their first Premier season in 2023, Adderley won the eight-a-side title by beating Meole Brace by 33 shots in a one-sided showdown.

Chris Stretch (21-8), Tom Killen (21-10) and Gus Needham (21-14) were the best of their seven winners with just Mark Thomas winning for Meole Brace.

Adderley also had seven winners in beating Wem USC by 44 in the semi-finals while Meole beat Highley by nine.

Winning Pool B skipper Gary Whitehall said: “Adderley are pleased to win the Pool B on a very challenging but enjoyable green at Bylet.

“It was good to have a dry day’s bowling and some pace in the green at last. Thanks to Bylet for their hospitality and to Wem and Meole for two good matches.”

Sir John Bayley retained the Pool A trophy for the top sides after beating Castlefields by six in the final, Jon Palmer and Dan Taylor both winning 21-8 in a close encounter.

“But Tom Roden won 21-14 to give Bayley an unprecedented quadruple from last season of the league, Mayhew Trophy, County Cup and now the Pool A,” said organiser Rob Burroughs.

There were three withdrawals in the Pool A comp in the build up and St Georges, Wrockwardine Wood and Hanwood have all been fined £25. Burway withdrew on the morning of the event.

Shropshire Crown Green Bowling Association could soon have two officers working specifically to promote the game in the county. As nobody has come forward to succeed Pauline Wilson as County Development Officer (CDO), the association has decided to split that role into two.

It has created the post of Shropshire Coaching Officer to work alongside the CDO, with both to receive an honoraria. Job descriptions are available on the SCGBA website and a county spokesperson said: “If anyone wishes to take on either or both roles, or have any questions, they should please let county chairman Phil Scott know (email safeguardingSCGBA@outlook.com).”