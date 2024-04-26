Hancock makes an instant impact as she triumphs

Theresa Hancock took to Lilleshall Hall’s green in the grounds of the National Sports Centre like a duck to water as she and Mark Hussell took the honours in the opening Yardstick event on Saturday.

“The 2024 season got under way with a thrilling one-day competition, the ‘Yardstick’ challenge for the Valerie Smith Memorial Trophy, with 13 enthusiastic members,” said spokesman Alan Harvey.

“The format saw bowlers contest six rounds of three ends on each of the club’s six rinks, players strategically using three bowls each end, striving for closest proximity to the jack. While some initially struggled to adjust to the green’s pace, others quickly found their rhythm, peppering the jack with impressive accuracy.

“Emerging victorious in the ladies’ category was newcomer Theresa Hancock, with a commendable 36 points. Mark Hussell stole the show on the men’s side, securing the top spot with 47 points and club treasurer Mike Caird proudly presented the trophy.

“With the bowling green in top condition and enthusiasm high, the club looks forward to a prosperous season of competitive play (first club match being away against Gil Edge on May 5).”

Two wins but no title was the North Shropshire return in the British Parks’ junior 10-a-side championship in Yorkshire.

The youngsters in the association’s A team enjoyed victories over Yorkshire C and Parks newcomers Warwick & Worcester at Cleckheaton Sports on Sunday.

But a round robin group defeat against Yorkshire B meant it was the White Rose side that topped the table to make the final, then losing by 27 shots against Yorkshire A.

Nine hours of action started with nine winners for North Shropshire A in a 74 chalk romp against Yorkshire C, Wayd Pawlowski winning 21-6, Jess Marshall 21-7 and Jordan Millman 21-8.

Billy Walmsley was a 21-6 winner against Yorkshire B but the host county had seven winners to come out on top by 29 in what proved to be the crunch clash.

Luke Morris starred with a 21-9 card in a six-shot success over W&W with six winners, but it was not enough for the 2022 title winners.

North Shropshire B lost heavily to eventual champions Yorkshire A in their group.

Saturday, May 11, will see the North Shropshire Junior Merit – the qualifier for the British Parks Junior Merit in South Yorkshire on June 30 – and entries costing £15 need to be in by May 4.

Meanwhile, Allscott Heath have launched a late push to fill all 32 places in their one-day singles for the SJ Roberts Cup on Saturday (10am start, all on the new all weather green).

Contact is Chris Hayward on 07815 683302, entries costing £20 for a £300 first prize with full house.