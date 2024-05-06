Rural A-road closed after crash - drivers urged to find alternative routes

Watch more of our videos on Shots! and live on Freeview channel 276

Police closed the A489 in Lydham, near Bishops Castle, on Monday afternoon following a collision.

A spokesperson from West Mercia Police announced the closure at around 1.15pm stating the road closures were in place at the A489 junction with the A488 and Lydham Heath.

"Please find an alternate route," they added.

According to traffic data, the incident has caused traffic to build up through the village of Lydham.

West Midlands Ambulance and West Mercia Police have been approached for comment.