Bowls stalwart Hughes passes away, aged 80

John Hughes, a former Mid Shropshire League and county association officer, passed away on Monday, April 15, in Telford Hospital at the age of 80.

A resident of Admaston in Telford, he was Mid Shropshire’s competition secretary until the early 1990s and went on to have spell as county treasurer, being succeeded by the late Brian Kitson.

John, who bowled for Sir John Bayley and Hadley USC, also served the league and Shropshire as a junior selector.

“He was honoured for his services to both the sport and the league when he was made a Life Member of the Mid Shropshire League in 2018 and will be sadly missed,” said a league spokesman.

A celebration of his life will be held at Admaston Methodist Church on Saturday at 11.30am.

Another brand new open competition – with a twist – will be launched on the Shropshire bowls scene this summer.

It’s a two-man team event at Telford club Donnington Wood that will run on Saturday nights through June with a total prize fund of £1,280.

“I’m trying a new two-man team comp and see if the format works,” said promoter Rob Burroughs. “Hopefully those who play in leagues on a Saturday afternoon came come to this afterwards.”

Qualifying sessions will be on June 1, 8, 15 and 22 (practice at 6pm, start at 6.30pm) with 32 places available at £40 each, no home bowlers allowed.

Finals night will follow on Saturday, June 29 (6pm start) with a £400 first prize at stake, bookings to Burroughs on 07901

229623.

Meanwhile, Allscott Heath have launched a late push to fill all 32 places in their one-day singles for the SJ Roberts Cup on Saturday (10am start, all on the new all weather green). Contact is Chris Hayward on 07815-683302, entries costing £20 for a £300 first prize with full house.