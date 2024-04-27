Allscott Heath’s double-header

Today (SAT), the village club is hosting an open one-day singles for the SJ Roberts Cup with all ties to be played on the artificial surface from 10am, a first prize of £300 being on offer if all 32 places were filled.

Then, tomorrow, the club hosts the Dixon Driscoll Doubles for the Molson Coors Mid Shropshire League (10am start).

Organiser Rob Burroughs stressed: “Players can enter on the day or contact me on 07901 229623 and one player in the registered 12 of a Premier League club can play in this competition. “Home players are allowed to enter but will owe two shots and the jack each round – and the finals will be played on the grass green, with potentially some prelims on the artificial green.”

Burroughs had 12 entries in his book by yesterday but hopes for a perfect 16 to avoid the need for prelims in what is the league’s first comp of the season..

Tomorrow (SUN) is also a big day for Shropshire’s biggest league – the Whitchurch – as it holds its Merit at Wollerton (10am start).

Promoter Jack Hazeldine is accepting entries by email (compsecnscgba@outlook.com),but will take them up until 9.50 on the day.

“I am hoping this can be a well contested Merit competition - we would like to beat last year’s entries (30) - which was an amazing turnout,” he said.

The open competition merry-go-round continues for Shropshire bowls ace Callum Wraight this weekend with another double header.

Today, (SAT) he and four other Premier League men were in a field of 64 for the one-day £2,600 Owley Wood Spring Open up the A49 at Weaverham.

Welsh star Leighton Roberts and Adderley trio Ian Howell, Ed Proudlove and Tom Killen join Wraight and last year’s winner Matt Gilmore in the hunt for a £1,000 first prize. Then, tomorrow, the Castlefields father-of-three heads to Stockport for the finals of the £3,000 Woodley Spring Classic, his great Midland rival Greg Smith and Nick Wyer (Hadley USC) also being in a 16-strong field.

Wraight and Killen proved their fine form this season by qualifying for the finals of the Spring Waterloo at Fleetwood while Reece Farr (SJ Bayley) and Andy Armstrong (Ifton) are through to the finals of the Woodfield Open.