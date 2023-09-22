Plenty of action on the greens

Wrockwardine Wood were centre stage today as they went chasing a super sixth British Ladies club championship with North Lancs & Fylde hosting the eight-a-side competition.

The Shrewsbury Ladies League and County Women’s Cup winners won the 2022 version in April and will take some stopping today.

A big name field was contesting the open doubles with a £600 first prize at The Rhyn BC in Weston Rhyn and there are no less than three cup finals in the county tonight.

Premier League rivals Highley and Bylet do battle for the Molson Coors Mid Shropshire League’s Harris Cup at Sinclair from 6.30pm, with League President Mike Potter the referee for the 10-a-side match. It’s the same start time for the Tanners Shrewsbury’s Fullwood and Scadding cup finals at Old Shrewsbury.

Prince Hotel are involved in both of them, their A team taking on champions Castlefields A for the Fullwood while the B side face Dorrington over the path for the Fullwood.

Tomorrow sees Woore and Adderley fly the flag for North Shropshire in the British Parks’ club team championship in the Potteries while Shrewsbury’s Tracy Wraight features in the Ladies Waterloo at Fleetwood.

Closer to home there is a top class field in the Dennis Lewis Memorial Open at Sir John Bayley and a big weekend for Prince Hotel sees their one-day mixed doubles at the club.

Finals week in the Autumn Waterloo starts for Callum Wraight and Joe Killen on Monday. There are also two Wem League cup finals in the evening.