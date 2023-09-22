Plenty of action as silverware is handed out

Bowls

It was a particularly hectic time for Mike Bradburn, who played in three of the crunch games as the knockout competitions came to a head, while the rivalry of the club’s leading ladies went up another notch on day two.

Lilleshall competition secretary Quentin Smith explained after Sheila Payne beat Ruth Lowe 21-17 to land the Frank Richards Cup: “These ladies are great friends, but fiercely competitive, so this final promised great bowls and didn’t disappoint.

“Sheila found six unanswered shots in three ends to lead 19-12 but no one was surprised when Ruth picked up five shots in the next three ends to get back to 17-19 - before Sheila found two shots in the next two ends, the last a draw to within inches when several shots down, to take the game.

“The win brings Sheila’s tally to five (2011, 2017, 2020, 2021 & 2023), but Ruth still holds the record with six wins (1996, 2003, 2004, 2009, 2016 & 2019).”

The day two action started with the Mike Caird Cup in which Mike won the trophy he donated by beating Ruth Lowe 7-7, 11-2.

Peter Hancock eventually converted a 17-10 lead to beat Mark Hussell 21-17 in a top class Tarmac Cup final and it was tight too in QRS Cup climax as Barry Geal beat Tony Forrester 21-15 from 14-12 adrift.

Bradburn’s first outing ended in defeat as he lost to Rod Payne in the Nuway Cup final 21-11, but things improved for him on the Sunday.

Having missed out on the Cyril Davies Cup when beaten 21-13 by Colin Meadows, Bradburn got his hands on the Roy Warburton Cup by beating Geal 21-14

The final of the Pairs Shield saw Mike Caird & Quentin Smith beat Sheila & Rod Payne 19-13, a five on the 17th end proving crucial as the Paynes graciously conceded without playing the final end.

“Unusually, Mike & Quentin were the only defending champions in this year’s finals.” added a club spokesman.

“Their win extends their club record to seven wins – and both also have wins in the competition with other partners.”

PIC CAPTION DETAILS