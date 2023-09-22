Burway battle goes the way of Allen and Dovey

Ludlow doubles

After a series of quick-fire quarter-finals – three finishing 21-3 and one in a 21-0 whitewash – the last four pairings were all of Burway men.

Ben Allen and Adam Dovey eventually emerged as the title winners after beating defending champions Jesse James and Kiah Roberts 21-19 in the semi-finals after trailing early on, needing a timely full house four to get back into the tie.

Semi No.2 saw Russell Davies and Ben Austin take on the father and son duo of Kevin and Liam Dovey, who fired on all cylinders from mid-game and ran out comfortable 21-11 winners.

The final got to 13 across when Allen and Dovey kicked up a gear, some very impressive leads by Allen proving the difference as they ticked off the shots they needed to win 21-14.

A delighted Allen, winner of the Bylet Open, was jubilant afterwards and full of praise for his partner.

“He’s a great lad and I’m delighted to win the competition with him,” he said.

“It’s been a brilliant season for me and this caps it off very nicely.”

A father and daughter combination turned on the after burners to win the latest title on offer from the new North Shropshire Crown Green Bowling Association.

Mike and Amy Katterloher from Audlem powered to the Mixed Doubles crown at Wollerton with an awesome display.

They beat the experienced Bridgewater pairing of Mike Proudlove and Di Foster 21-1 in Sunday’s final after 18 pairs took part.

“The final was a one-sided affair which saw the father and daughter duo play consistently well, asserting pressure at nearly every end,” said organiser Jack Hazeldine.

“They just played too well for Mike and Di who battled valiantly, but the game finished 21-1.

“The number of entries was absolutely fantastic, the weather held well and the green was in tip top condition and a pleasure to play on.

“And both semi-finals were evenly contested with some brilliant shots executed.”

The Katterlohers beat six-time champion Mo Corley and her partner Peter Madden from Wem USC 21-12 while Proudlove & Foster edged past Kevin Jervis & Liz Tomkinson from Tilstock 21-20.

A second division bowler was the star of President’s Day in Shropshire’s biggest veterans league.

John Maddox came out on top of 28 entries as his own club, Meole Brace, hosted the day.

“The overall winner was ‘Ox’ Maddox (Meole Brace) and the runner-up was Graham Warren (Oswestry Church), with the number taking part 10 down on last year,” said league chief Chris Kershaw.

“League president, Margaret Cooper, presented the winner with the Bill Garratt Cup together with an engraved tankard and thanked Meole. The proceeds of the raffle will go to Severn Hospice.”

Two days earlier the league’s three cup finals had produced two thrillers.

Champions Castlefields completed the double by winning the Dick Meyrick Cup, Mark Thomas winning 21-8 in a three-shot win over Battlefield A at Old Shrewsbury.

It was the same narrow winning margin on the other green at the venue as Greenfields B beat Hanwood A with Brain Armstrong their 21-13 best.