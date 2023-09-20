Shropshire Ladies crowned new queens of the greens

A fantastic 64-shot victory over Warwick &Worcester made them county champions for 2023 – the fourth time they have landed the coveted title this century.

And Sunday’s famous final victory was followed by a cocktail celebration at Meole Brace BC in Shrewsbury after a success that was more decisive than most pundits expected.

Shropshire enjoyed 10 out of 12 winners in their home leg at Hanwood in racking up a 76 chalk winning margin that was never going to be matched by W &W on the No.1 green at Ye Old Knowle, near Solihull.

In fact they trailed all the way against the super Salopians until a clean sweep of the back four took them to a 12 shot home win that was too little and far too late.

Elated Shropshire Ladies president Pauline Wilson said: “Not everyone can play in the final so a big thank to all who played on Sunday and in the previous rounds and got us to the final where Shropshire smashed it by 64 chalks.

“I’m immensely proud of all our Shropshire Ladies players – you were awesome throughout the whole competition.

“Sadly having the final in two separate places meant the whole team don’t get together to celebrate the win. However we did our best!”

Home skipper Natalia Connor was a 21-7 first four winner as Shropshire blitzed out of the blocks at Hanwood, Shavorne Osborne adding a 21-6 card in the middle as the lead stretched to 47 after eight blocks off.

And when last on Cheryl Caswell weighed in with a 21-8 win in a clean as there was no way back for Warwick &Worcester.

They had been stunned at Ye Olde Knowle as Sian Skelton won 21-5 and Alison Cotton 21-11 as he visitors surged 30 shots up off the front four.

Casey Starling (21-13) and away skipper Louise Cotton (21-14) kept the lead intact in the middle and the late surge by the hosts could not dampen spirits in the slightest.

Away bowler Jack Rutter declared: “I cannot express how proud I am to be part of this winning squad.

“Shropshire Ladies you are amazing and Sunday was just brilliant!