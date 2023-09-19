Castlefields and Wood clash in the Super Cup

Bowls

That’s because Premier League rivals Castlefields and Wrockwardine Wood clash in the quarter-finals of the 31-up four home-four away knockout.

The Shrewsbury giants have their home leg tomorrow at 7pm with the return at the Telford club on Saturday, September 30, with a 10am start.

At stake for the winners is a place in the finals of the competition for the Arthur Land Trophy, to be played at Cleckheaton Sports in Yorkshire on Saturday, October 14, when a £700 first prize will be up for grabs.

Chances to appear in the Malpas Senior Citizens Bowling League’s finals day go on the line tomorrow morning.

The last two in both the men’s singles (Dick Allen knockout) and women’s singles (Ann Guinney knockout) will progress to next Wednesday’s finals day at Malpas Farmers.

“The ladies is at Malpas BC and the gents at Malpas Farmers and pre-registration is not required, just turn up tomorrow at Malpas Farmers by 10.45am the latest,” said a league spokesperson.

“Both singles are played up to and including the semi-finals. All competitors must be registered to play in this league and the entry fee is £1.”

It’s a sure sign that winter is coming . . . Shrewsbury Indoor Bowls Club holds its AGM on Thursday.

And new chairman Roy Porter, who succeeded David Charles this year, has plenty of positive news to tell members and potential recruits when the meeting goes ahead at the centre on the Sports Village at 7.30pm.

“We have over 240 members now so I’m glad to say we are doing something right,” said Porter, who is encouraging bowlers to be part of the English Bowling Association’s skills awards scheme.

“We now run a Parkinson’s group on Wednesday for Telford Parkinson’s and have a new group from Shrewsbury is coming to have a go on October 18.

“I am trying hard to build the club up through the summer as well and I run coaching sessions every Saturday morning.”