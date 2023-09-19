Bayley boys on verge of regaining Premier crown

Bowls

Seven points will confirm them as champions for a third time in the last four editions – even if Castlefields score a perfect 14 at home to Burway on the same night.

The Bayley Boys moved to the brink of the title with a 9-3 (237-165) success over Meole Brace.

David Lloyd and Alex Jones produced a pair of 21-3 cards in Bayley’s dominant display, with Kane Beaman (21-7) and Scott Simpson (21-9) also recording single-figure successes.

Chris Worthington, Tom Roden, Josh Hale, Ashley Gregory and Spencer Clarke were also on the mark for Bayley, while Tracy Bound, Aiden Hughes and Chris Jones scored for Meole Brace.

Second-placed Castlefields kept the title race alive into the final week with a 7-5 (212-195) victory over Bylet, wrapping up four bonus points for their win on the road.

Jon Palmer and Callum Wraight led the way for Castlefields with a pair of 21-10 cards, while there were also victories for Gary Neal, Michael Beer, Wayne Rogers, Mark Taylor and Adrian Rowe – the latter by a 21-20 scoreline over Jamie Taylor.

Rob Fuller (21-7), Cheryl Caswell, Matthew Ealey, John Newey and Jamie Wyatt responded for Bylet.

Wem USC appear destined for the play-off after their 8-4 (219-191) defeat at outgoing champions Wrockwardine Wood, while relegation rivals Adderley secured a vital away win.

Gareth Davies recorded a match-best 21-6 card for Wem in the first part of their tough double-header to end the season, while Shaun Nagle, Scott Thomas and Colin Smith were also on target.

But Rob Roden (21-7), Liam Stevens, Martin Williams, Richard Morris, Scott Moseley, Jamie King, Andrew Jones and Sally King led Wood to victory.

Adderley pulled seven points clear of Wem with a 7-5 (219-189) victory at Chester Road – Darren Palin (21-6) and James Lewis (21-8) being single-figure winners.

Phil Jones edged out Paul Griffiths 21-20, while there were also wins for Simon Tyler, Connor Whitehall, Steve Morey and Richard Pullen. Carl Hinton, Liam Jones, Ian McDonald, Mark Holland and Martin Lloyd replied.

Elsewhere, Burway overcame Highley 10-4 (222-168) thanks in part to Kiah Roberts (21-3), Ben James (21-4) and Russell Davies (21-7), while there was a narrow 7-5 (208-205) win for Hanmer over Ifton in which three matches were decided 21-20 and two more 21-29.

Nathan Lacey, Joe Langford and Graham Bennett held their nerve for Hanmer, while there were big wins for Mike Gipin (21-5) and Lee Peate (21-8).

Martin Jones and Craig Griffths won close ones for Ifton, while Owen Jackson (21-3) and Nicky Jones recorded single-figure successes.