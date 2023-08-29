Potter and Church double up to win Dixon Driscoll

Dixon Driscoll Doubles winners John Potter and Harry Church either side of county deputy president Brenda Slingo

The Sinclair team-mates are flying high in the Molson Coors Mid Shropshire League’s top-flight averages and took that form in to the one-day competition at Edgmond.

They emerged winners from 16 pairs by beating father and son Phil and Jamie King (Hadley USC-Wrockwardine Wood) 21-12 in a top class final on Saturday afternoon.

“Harry and John trailed 5-2 early on before then going 8-5 up,” said organiser Rob Burroughs. “As the rain started falling they played a mark over the crown to go 15-9 up and were able to finish it off when John struck Jamie’s counting bowl out at 20-12 up. It was a very high quality tie, with the final taking 29 ends and only three scores over a single!”

In the semi-finals, British Senior Merit finalist Church and Potter – unbeaten in the league this season – defeated Karen Smith & Kate Wainwright (Bowring) 21-8 while the Kings won by the same score against Gavin Bridge & Pete Burd of Horsehay.

“Well done to Harry and John on winning the trophy for the first time and thank you to Edgmond BC for looking after us on and off the green,” added Burroughs.