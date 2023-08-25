Notification Settings

If you build it, they will come...to play crown green bowls

By Russell Youll

Newcomers to crown green bowling will enter competitions – if you put one on for them!

Newbies winner

That was the verdict of North Shropshire association comps chief Jack Hazeldine after 25 bowlers from Whitchurch and Market Drayton league clubs turned up at Whixhall for a ‘Newbies’ promotion.

They played in seven round robin groups on Sunday evening to produce the last eight for the knockout stages, the eventual winner being Elizabeth Tomkinson of Tilstock, who beat District’s Tom Sheridan 21-14 in the final.

“New bowlers from around the North Shropshire area arrived in their droves – an overwhelming total of 25, some of whom had never played a competitive game before and had only ever practised socially,” said Hazeldine.

“The group stages were great to watch as many players tried to get to grips with the tricky Whixall green, which was in tip top condition.

“Elizabeth and Tom made it to the final, which was a really good quality game to watch.”

Losing semi-finalists were Wayne Riley and Andrew Kavanagh – and attention now turns to the North Shropshire triples tomorrow (SAT) at Malpas Farmers (10am start, entries on the day for 10-end ties in round-robin groups).

Tomorrow is also Dixon Driscoll Doubles day for the Molson Coors Mid Shropshire League at Edgmond (10am), with 16 pairs entered, while a number of Premier bowlers will be heading to Northwich for the £1,800 Castle Sports Open 64 with its £550 first prize.

Russell Youll

By Russell Youll

Group Sports Editor for the Express & Star and Shropshire Star

