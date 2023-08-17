It’s doubles delight as county titles are decided

County Doubles

And doubled up in delight at the end of it were Sam Millward and Steve Broome of Wrockwardine Wood and Old Shrewsbury mother and daughter, Cheryl and Jodie Walton.

Broome and new Wrockite Millward won the men’s competition at Bridgewater in Whitchurch with a 21-11 victory over their Premier League team-mates Liam Stevens and Josh Cotton.

At much the same time on Sunday the Waltons were triumphing at Shifnal in the women’s equivalent.

“Congratulations to Cheryl and Jodie Walton on winning the Shropshire Ladies’ County Doubles at Shifnal, the runners-up being Louise Cotton and Sue Conneely,” said a spokeswoman.”

“Special thanks go to to Shifnal Bowling Club for their hospitality, especially Sue, Des, Roger and Chris and the Bradburn family for marking the cards.”

Broome and Millward had to win four ties to get their hands on the trophy as organiser Mike Potter took 23 entries, their semi-final victims being Jack Hewitt and Will Childs 21-9 while Stevens and Cotton were beating Martin Gaut and Matt Beeston to 15.

It was the first time a pair from the Telford club had won the title since John Clarke and Martin Williams in 2003.

The Wrockwardine Wood Open is back.

Once a competition that was on the reserve list for the Champion of Champions, the singles bowls KO was stopped in its tracks by the pandemic.

But now the Telford-based reigning Premier League champions are relaunching it as a one-dayer on Sunday, September 17, with 64 places for men and women and using both greens from 10am.

Entry is £20, no home bowlers from the previous two seasons are allowed and there will be a £500 first prize if full, book with Jamie King on 07584 704610 or Stu Clee 07786 678611.

BOWLS DIARY

Bert & Marg Harris Memorial junior competition – at Telepost on Saturday, September 9, open to all children aged 18 years or under on August 31. Enter on the day by 11.45am for 12 noon start, cost £3 per player with consolation KO for first round losers.

Open Doubles at Calverhall – one-dayer on Sunday, September 10, from 9.30am with entries

costing £20 and a prize pot of £450 plus. Deadline is August 30, text names to Paul Fenwick on 07703 761347.

Dennis Lewis Memorial Open at Sir John Bayley – one dayer using both greens on Sunday, September 24 (10am start) with 64 places at £15 apiece. First prize of £600 with full house. Book with Michael Cooper on 07908 476654.

Mixed Doubles at Prince of Wales Hotel - on Sunday, September 24, from 10am with £200 first prize. Entries £10, one home bowler allowed per pair, fee to be paid by August 31, bookings to Jenna Parsons on 07816-161697