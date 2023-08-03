Shropshire's Callum Wraight eyeing Memorial win

Callum Wraight

The big name promotion at Rhos Park is part of the New Colwyn Festival on the North Wales coast – and Wraight is not the only county player taking part or through to tomorrow’s finals day.

But first he has a £500 first prize and a title he last won in 2016 in his sights tonight from 5.45pm as he takes on Jack Dyson for starters in a field that includes new British Merit champion Simon Coupe.

Wraight will continue to clock up the miles at the weekend as he heads to Lancaster on Saturday for the £3,700 Carlsberg Marston Invitation 32 at Skerton Liberal Club.