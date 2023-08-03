Notification Settings

Shropshire's Callum Wraight eyeing Memorial win

By Nick Elwell

Shropshire bowls king Callum Wraight should have plenty support tonight as he tries to win the Craig Roberts Memorial Invitation 8 for a second time.

Callum Wraight
Callum Wraight

The big name promotion at Rhos Park is part of the New Colwyn Festival on the North Wales coast – and Wraight is not the only county player taking part or through to tomorrow’s finals day.

But first he has a £500 first prize and a title he last won in 2016 in his sights tonight from 5.45pm as he takes on Jack Dyson for starters in a field that includes new British Merit champion Simon Coupe.

Wraight will continue to clock up the miles at the weekend as he heads to Lancaster on Saturday for the £3,700 Carlsberg Marston Invitation 32 at Skerton Liberal Club.

He takes on Cumbrian ace Ian Nicholson for starters but is only ranked third favourite at 6/1 behind Wayne Ditchfield and Coupe, while Castlefields clubmate Rich Goddard – who reached finals day at the Fleetwood Festival – has a first round appointment with Billy Speed.

Bowls
Sport
Nick Elwell

By Nick Elwell

Grassroots Sports Editor

