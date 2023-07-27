Shropshire's Callum Wraight hits the double

Callum Wraight

Shropshire’s bowls king added title No.10 when he won the Bridgewater Open 64 on another good day for the Whitchurch club.

Fresh from a double success the previous weekend, the 36-year-old made the short trip from his Shrewsbury home pay a £500 dividend by beating Steve Rogers of Chester Road 21-9 in the final.

Promoter Richard Proudlove said: “It was the second time the Open 64 has took place and we had 18 drop outs over the last few weeks but still managed to get 64 bowlers on the day.

“There was excellent bowling all day from some of the best – and it was a super final between Steve and Callum.

“People stayed all day and there was a great atmosphere around the green as a prize pot of £1,310 was paid out on the day.”

Shifnal youngster Tom Killen had another super run in an open this season, losing 21-20 in the semi-finals to Rogers while Wraight defeated a fellow winner of the British Junior Merit, Andy Armstrong, 21-18.

Wraight’s countdown to this week’s Fleetwood Festival continued as he qualified for the finals of the Richmond Classic in Liverpool, but then he was washed off course as finals night in the Alexandra Classic in Blackburn on Sunday was called off due to a flooded green.

The same fate befell St Georges man Clay Flattley as his appointment in the last 16 of the Gardeners Arms Open at Cleveleys on the Fylde coast was also washed out.