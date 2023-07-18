Victorious Shropshire Ladies are back into the county semi-finals

Semi-finals here we come: The victorious Shropshire Ladies squads at Bylet and in Sheffield for their county clash with South Yorkshire on Sunday

But while they look forward to another crack at reigning champions Yorkshire next month, North Shropshire are facing up to a return to the lower tier President’s Cup after a third successive heavy defeat.

Shropshire secured top spot in the final qualifying section three table by beating South Yorkshire in Sunday’s winner-takes-all clash with a 31 shot victory overall.

But it was the away 12 at Hallamshire Proprietary BC in Sheffield that earned the most plaudits as they won by 30 with eight winners and Molly Suliivan at No.5 in the starring role with a 21-9 card.

County official Pauline Wilson said: “It was a fabulous win by our county ladies team against South Yorkshire – a great win to take us into the semi-finals. Well done – you’re brilliant!”

Three winners in the first four in Sheffield got them off to a great start, Jamie Phillips a 21-10 star, while Jackie Rutter – a 21-13 winner at No.8 – declared: “Brilliant performance girls, really enjoyed the day.”

But it was much tougher for the home team at Bylet as South Yorkshire adapted well to the Bridgnorth club’s No.1 green and shared the first four.

Sonya Lucas (21-9), Camilla Parsonage (21-12) and homester Cheryl Caswell (21-6) all produced the vital cards in all of the fours to earn Shropshire a one chalk success as the game finished six winners apiece.

Winning smiles were few and far between for North Shropshire Ladies though as they lost by 120 to Burton to end up bottom of group two. Just three bowlers managed to get over the line in the home leg at Malpas Sports, Gaynor Smith the best of them on 21-15 in a 52 chalk setback.

Elaine Jones was the sole winner away with a 21-12 card at Littleover, leaving North Shropshire officials with much to ponder over the winter period.

So close and yet so far – North Shropshire’s bowlers are licking their wounds after another near-miss in the British Parks’ Senior County Championship.

Needing to beat North Staffordshire to stand a chance of making this year’s knockout stages, they again came up just short, despite winning half of the 24 games over the two legs.

But a 19-12 defeat on points on Sunday – and just 12 shots on aggregate – meant they finished third out four in section B as Greater Manchester snatched the semi-final place.

A fine performance away at London Road in Newcastle saw North Shropshire only lose by four chalks, County Merit champion Rich Lawson and Robin Bennett both winning 21-9.

It was also six winners apiece back at Whitchurch’s Archibald Worthington Club, where Jack Hewitt was a 21-11 winner early on.

But North Staffs edged ahead after the middle four of a very close game and Colin Smith’s 21-17 card in the back four could not stave off a loss by eight shots which meant defeat overall.

North Shropshire officials now have to dust themselves off to prepare for hosting the British Parks’ Junior Merit and Under 25 Merit on Sunday, July 23, at Bridgewater.

Another bowls competition finally returns to the Shropshire scene tomorrow after the pandemic.

Telford Ladies Afternoon League’s Joyce Barnes Doubles is at Wrockwardine Wood with a 10am start.

“This is the first time we’ve played since Covid so let’s have a good turnout,” urged a league spokeswoman.