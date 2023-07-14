Callum Wraight is ruled out of cup clash

Bowls

The record winners of the prized Glynn Hill Trophy take on 2021 winners Wrockwardine Wood on the big green at Whitchurch club Bridgwater, while at the same 6.30pm start time Sir John Bayley tackle St Georges at Trench.

But Wraight will be missing from the Fields starting 12 as he qualified for the finals of the ITEC Open at Hadfield in Glossop, which starts at 4pm. Second favourite for the £1,000 first prize behind 3/1 shot Graeme Wilson, the Shrewsbury-based star faces Gareth Coates as a last 16 that includes Adderley’s Matty Worden go into battle.

Wraight also missed Castlefields’ defeat to the Bayley in the Mayhew Trophy final – and the Wellington club now have a knockout double in their sights.

Parking for matches at Trench has been a problem in the past but extra spaces have been organised at the nearby Kitchen Depot, New Inns Garage and local hardware store.